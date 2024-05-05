Popular Ghanaian dancer, Afronita made a memorable appearance on Adom TV’s Nsoromma show, showcasing her dance group, comprised of talented young children who excel in dancing.

The group, Afro Star Kids Academy, captivated the audience with their performance, particularly with the viral ‘Tslawa dance’ that has been trending on TikTok and other social media platforms.

With precision and flair, Afronita and her dance group nailed the intricate moves as they performed a series of songs, demonstrating their exceptional talent and skill in dancing.

Their performance was a testament to the fact that Afronita’s academy is a true breeding ground for dancing talents on the Adom TV Nsoromma Season 6 finale.

The energetic and captivating performance of Afronita and her dance group added an exciting element to the Nsoromma finale, showcasing the diversity of talent on the show and leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Watch the performance below:



