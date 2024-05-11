Ghanaian singer and rapper, King Paluta’s explosive hit song “Aseda” has quickly become a fan favourite, earning him nominations at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Recently, the musician performed in Dusseldorf, where his growing collection of hits, including “Aseda,” continues to captivate audiences both at home and abroad.

A heart warming video has emerged showing the headmistress of Winneba Methodist A/C Junior High School in high spirits, joyfully dancing with her pupils to King Paluta’s “Aseda.”

The infectious energy of the song brought the headmistress and her students together on the dance floor, creating a memorable bonding experience.

Many Ghanaian students found the opportunity to share jovial moments with their school’s leader to be uncommon, and the video has garnered praise from netizens.

Watch video below