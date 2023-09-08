Actress and socialite, Salma Mumin
Ghanaian actress and socialite, Salma Mumin has set the internet ablaze with a mesmerizing photos that has left everyone talking.

In these enchanting photos, she exudes confidence as she flaunts her remarkable physique, dressed in a stylish two-piece swimsuit matched with a graceful sheer gown.

The photos went viral on social media with fans admiring Salma’s beauty.