Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has captured the public’s attention with a recent viral video.

In this video, the actress donned a coffee-brown short romper that perfectly complemented her complexion.

However, what truly turned heads was Ini’s energetic performance to a popular song.

The actress put her enviable hourglass figure on display as she showcased some daring dance moves that left many in awe.

While a significant portion of netizens applauded her impressive dance skills, there were those who criticised her for to sharing such a video on social media.