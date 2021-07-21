Christians have questioned the authenticity of a Nigerian pastor for supporting sex before marriage in his recent sermon.

The Founder of the End-Time Revival Evangelical Ministry, Pastor Olakunle Beloved Jesukale, preached that sex, whether before, during or after marriage, is not a sin as it forms part of the urges of the flesh.

Speaking under the theme ‘The Real Gospel of Christ: Sex Before Marriage Is Not a Sin’, Pastor Jesukale preached that by the blood of Jesus, every action that has been categorised as sin, is no longer ungodly, including fornication and adultery.

The concept of abstinence, he said, is a “religious lie and a deception of the devil” that is not supported by the Bible.

If you are holding yourself from having sex because you want to do it after marriage, you are only hurting yourself for nothing. It has nothing to do with holiness and righteousness.

Sex before marriage is not a sin because of what Jesus has done on the cross. Jesus has died and there’s no sin anymore, he claimed.

Maintaining that his Ministry is certified by God, Pastor Jesukale averred that the understanding of the Word of God takes extreme grace that many are yet to receive.

In a video he shared on social media platforms, the cleric stated that any clergyman who preaches otherwise is a religious hypocrite who is the enemy of the finished work and is not real.

Religious persons, typically Christians have flooded his comment section with curses, threat and insults for what they say is a nonsensical preaching.