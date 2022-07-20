Popular Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has given a nod to sex before marriage.

According to her, sex before marriage should be encouraged to avoid marrying the wrong partner.

The actress, who doubles as an evangelist, wrote: “Sex Before Marriage ( premarital sex ) makes it thoroughly difficult for you to extricate yourself from the Web and Strangle hold of an incompatible partner.”

Madam Eucharia, stating her reasons in a post shared on her Instagram page, supported it with Bible scriptures.

According to her, partners should have sex so far as there has been a proposal in order to assess if they are good in bed or not.



“What is this whole noise about no sex before marriage? How can someone, how can anyone say that someone should not indulge in sexual activities with someone who has already proposed?” she noted.

“The proponent of this whole wicked agenda of no sex before marriage must be completely out of their minds. If they are not out of their minds, how can they recommend such a wicked thing?

“How do I get to know if my intended partner is good in bed?” she added. She further indicated in an attached video that those who proposed the no sex before marriage principle are wicked saying “it’s not easy to stay and look at someone you’re attracted to and not go under the sheet.”