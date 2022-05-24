Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi is urgently in need of a husband.

The actress reportedly made her desire known in a recent interview with BBC Igbo.

She was quoted as saying: “Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.

“My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome. He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all can say.”

This comes a few days after rumours of her secret affair with her younger colleague, Lucky Oparah, broke the internet.

Eucharia’s marriage to her ex-husband, Charles Edwu ended in 2006.

The union produced only one child, Raymond Ekwu, who sadly died from complications associated with sickle cell anemia at age 15.