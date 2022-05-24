About a kilometre of the East bound section of the Accra-Kasoa Highway has been rendered completely impassable after Monday evening’s torrential rain.

The road has become a quicksand with vehicles stuck in the silt washed down from some of the hills in the area.

Issah Yakubu who was transporting cocoa from the Central Region to Tema was compelled to sleep in his truck overnight for fear of being washed away by the floodwater.

Parts of Accra was submerged for the second time in four days.

The latest incident happened when the rain started at midnight of Tuesday, May 24.

Some areas in the capital affected include; Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Teshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo and Tesano among others.