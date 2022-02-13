Actress Eucharia Anunobi has announced a special admission t
o the ‘University of Witchraft’.
In a video shared on her Instagram page, Madam Anunobi, who is also an evangelist, said the admission will run from 12: am to 12 midnight on February 14 which is Valentine’s Day.
She shared a video on her Instagram page and wrote:
”Admission! Admission!! Admission!!!
This is a notice to the General public that the university of witchcraft is now open for new students.
‘Admission starts 12 am and closes 12 midnight on 14th February 2022 .
Proverbs 15 : 12.”
Watch video below: