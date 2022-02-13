Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has condemned how #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was arrested.

“I hold the view that at times the state overreacts,” Sam George told Samson Lardy Anyenini on Joy News’ Newsfile on Saturday.

He said the state should have considered certain factors before issuing a warrant for the academic’s arrest.

“Because you need to ask yourself, does this person have what it takes to successfully execute a coup?” he quizzed.

On February 9, Mr Barker Vormawor posted on Facebook: “If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”.

This was in protest against government’s proposed 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor said he is willing to give up his life in his quest to see a better Ghana.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the leader of the social advocacy group stated that there is a need for leaders in the country to establish a new order, and therefore he’ll commit all his resources for that to happen.

Mr Barker-Vormawor said he is ready to face the consequences of his actions.

Consequently, he was arrested by operatives from the National Security at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Felicity Nelson, who confirmed this on her Facebook Live, said the Cambridge University PhD student was picked up upon arriving from the United Kingdom on Friday evening.

“Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrived at the KIA around 4 pm [on Friday], and around 5.20 pm, he sent a message to one of his family members that some security personnel had arrested him.

“It has been nearly six hours since anyone heard from him. We don’t know where he is, we have tried the Airport Police Station and National Security Head Office, but could not find him there…” she said.

The Police released a statement confirming they had arrested Mr Barker-Vormawor.

The Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service stated that they will investigate the intentions of the #FixTheCountry convener’s coup comment.

DCOP Kwesi Ofori said the Tema Regional Police Command is currently probing into the issue.

Commenting on the issue, Sam George said this experience should serve as a lesson to Mr Barker-Vormawor and henceforth, he should be measured in his commentary.

“I would not hold brief for Oliver. Rights and freedom come with responsibility. You have the right and freedom to free speech but you must be responsible in your speech.

“In the atmosphere we find ourselves, mentioning and using a word like a coup, that you would stage a coup,” he said will spell trouble for anyone.

The MP, however, said Mr Barker-Vormawor “has given his own interpretation of it,” and it is up to him to explain himself in court.