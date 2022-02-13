Detained #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker Vormawor, is reportedly on hunger strike.

According to reports, he has refused to eat since his arrest on Friday, February 11, 2022.

This was contained in a post on #FixTheCountry official page on Facebook.

Below is the post on Facebook:

Mr Vormawor had taken to social media to threaten to stage a coup following pictures emerging from the Majority Leader’s 65th party showing an E-levy designed cake.

He posted, “If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”

According to the Police, Mr Barker-Vormawor’s “post contains a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

He will be arraigned on Monday, February 14.