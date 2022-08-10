North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has shared lovely photos from a reunion with FixTheCountry Convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The duo participated in the 2022 Mepe Afenorto Festival held over the weekend.

The ceremony was graced by traditional leaders in the area as well as indigenes from far and near.

Photo source: Facebook page of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Mr Barker-Vormawor was present with some members of the FixTheCountry movement.

Photo source: Facebook page of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The lawmaker took to his Facebook page to share the photos, describing him as a famous prodigal son of North Tongu.

He wrote: It was such a delight to welcome home North Tongu’s famous prodigal son at Saturday’s Mepe Afenorto Festival.

Photo source: Facebook page of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

He also penned a profound statement to eulogise the latter for his campaign for change.

Mr Ablakwa added, No patriot can contest the fact that Ghana needs fixing, even though we may differ on some methodologies.

My brother, Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor, stay strong and never give up on Ghana.