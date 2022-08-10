President Nana Akufo-Addo has rubbished claims he has endorsed a presidential aspirant ahead of Nigeria’s general election.

Earlier reports suggest that President Akufo-Addo has endorsed Peter Obi by writing to the presidential candidate of his opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health.”

Describing the reports as disturbing, President Akufo-Addo stated emphatically that “this is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.”

In a tweet, he denies any of such letter has been written and added that it has not even occurred to him to do so.

He touched on the decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations Ghana has with Nigeria, for which he said he would not do anything to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.

Nigeria will hold presidential election on February 25, 2023 and three candidates from the three major parties are vying for the topmost position.

They are Bola Tinubu of the APC, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party.