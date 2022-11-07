A convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, says the country’s present level of economic crisis is one bigger than a pandemic.

According to him, if the challenges are not addressed with drastic measures, including medium and long-term solutions, Ghana would keep running to the doorsteps of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

He joined the ‘Ku Me Preko Reloaded’ demonstration on Saturday, November 5, where he noted that the problems facing the country should not be treated with “superficial tweaks.”

“We are in a deep economic and systemic crisis, it’s bigger than the pandemic and the responses we devise to this must not only be superficial. This is about the 17th time we are back at the IMF; we cannot continue like this.

“We have said this from the very beginning that the problems that we are faced with today and where we are now is as a result of a gap between the political class and those who are governing; they do not listen, they are not held to any account and we have always said that to structurally reform this country, we must have a conversation about our Constitution – that conversation cannot be deferred,” he added.

Ku Me Preko Reloaded demo

The ‘Ku Me Preko Reloaded’ protest was led by private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, who has been pushing for the resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo over Ghana’s current economic woes.

Some civil society organisations including #FixTheCountry, Arise Ghana, Economic Fighters League and other activists have joined the demonstrators, saying the President and his government have not done enough to alleviate the plight of citizens in the struggling economy.