A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong, has revealed why he rejected a deputy ministerial appointment under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

Mr Agyepong for almost six years served as a Press Secretary to Mr Kufuor, which according to him, was very successful and smooth.

However, when the time came for a promotion he turned it down and bowed out.

The decision, he explained, was to focus on other things which were equally important but he did not disclose which Ministry he was appointed to.

“It was fine. I just felt I had to leave politics, so, although the president called me and offered me a deputy ministerial position, I respectfully declined,” he said on the Delay show.

Mr Agyepong disclosed this while speaking on the sidelines of his working relationship and experiences with Mr Kufuor.

“Mr Kufuor is a very quintessential diplomat and democrat. He worked with the IGP the previous government appointed for over six months when he assumed office.

ALSO READ:

I didn’t build any house when I was a Press Secretary – Kwabena Agyepong…

Nobody wants Ofori-Atta’s job – Kwabena Agyepong tells Akufo-Addo over reshuffle

“Persons who occupied some of the key positions experienced same. He did so just to get a smooth transition,” he lauded.

The NPP guru stated he did not use his position to make any personal property within that period as politics to him was borne out of passion, selflessness and service to the country.