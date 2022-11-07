Censure vote against Finance Minister to be moved this week

The Minority Caucus’ vote of censure against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to be moved this week.

The motion, which was filed on October 25, per the constitution, is to be debated upon and voted on after 14 days of its receipt by the Speaker of Parliament.

With this, the motion is, thus, expected to be acted upon on Thursday, November 10.

Minority’s motion

The grounds for the Minority’s motion include mismanagement of the economy, alleged withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund, and illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts among other reasons.

Already, the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said the embattled Finance Minister cannot hide from their action.

Mr Ablakwa says there is no hiding place for Mr Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the Minister can “illegally” delay the 2023 budget presentation for all he wants, but this will not save his job.

The outspoken legislator in a social media post on Friday said that Mr Ofori-Atta’s previous budgets have not been any good to Ghanaians.

“Ken Ofori-Atta can choose to illegally delay the Budget presentation to Parliament for as long as he wishes but that won’t save him.

“In any case, all his previous 6 Budgets have brought doom and damnation.

“Budget or no Budget, we’re going ahead with the Censure Vote. #KenMustGo,” he said.