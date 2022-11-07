Ghanaian actor, Don Little, is popular for his miniature size, and in a video, he shocked a lot of Ghanaians as he was spotted driving a car despite his height deficiency.

In a video, the hilarious actor comfortably cruised in a sleek blue Toyota Corolla and stirred reactions on social media.

The actor was approached by a young man when he spotted him driving the vehicle. Don Little was propped up by pillows he placed on the seat.

The steering wheel was very close to his chest, which got some peeps wondering how he was able to drive the car effectively.

Don Little had a funny conversation with the man who recorded the video.

They talked about the economic struggles in the country, and Don Little said he did not even have money for Christmas as he had used the money he had budgeted for enjoyment to solve an issue.