Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has issued a nine-line whip for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s dismissal.

A nine-line whip is an instruction given to Members of Parliament by their leader telling them they must vote in a particular way.

If the members fail to follow through with the wishes of the leader, there could be consequences.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News on Thursday, Mr Iddrisu said he has asked the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim to carry through with the order.

“I have issued a nine-line whip, … and we will stand strong on this matter,” he said.

In a related development, the Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim has also filed a motion of censure against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Banda Ahenkro MP at a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, said both Majority and Minority leaders have already commenced discussion about the vote of censure against Mr Ofori-Atta.

“The Honourable Haruna Iddrisu said it in a business committee yesterday. The motion is ready, he did not want to surprise the Majority Leader,” Mr Banda said.

According to the Minority Caucus, Mr Ofori-Atta is incompetent and is to blame for the current economic woes of Ghanaians hence must be relieved of his position.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has admitted the motion of censure to remove embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta