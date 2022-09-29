Amidst the worsening economic conditions and the government’s plan to secure an IMF support programme, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is hopeful of a “Ghana miracle” to salvage the economy.

Addressing the media on the state of the Ghanaian economy on Wednesday, the Minister said, “the sanctity and the well-functioning of the financial system are sacrosanct” and the country’s economy can only revive with the support and trust of all Ghanaians.

Ken Ofori-Atta in his address was optimistic and likened the revival of the country’s economy to the great Celtic Miracle in Ireland in the 1980s when Ireland was one of Europe’s poorest economies and described as the “beggars of Europe“.

However, Ireland’s economic situation changed in the 1990s and its economy recorded an impressive average growth rate.

This is the miracle Ken Ofori-Atta is hoping will materialise in the country’s economy.

“The sanctity and the well-functioning of the financial system are sacrosanct and we need the support and trust of all Ghanaians to deliver this. Let us join hands to get this done.

“The great Celtic Miracle in Ireland in the 1980s was the result of such collaborations, especially with Labour and we shall also be blessed with the Ghana Miracle,” the Minister said.