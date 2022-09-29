Ghanaian singer George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, says Ghana needs a constitutional overhaul to progress as a nation.

In an interview on Connect FM, the ‘Tuamudaa’ hitmaker stated that the 1992 constitution should be amended before “we can develop as a nation.”

Kwabena Kwabena said: “Our 1992 constitution, which was drafted and used for 30 years, will compel political parties not to be truthful to Ghanaians. If you look at the beneficiaries, salaries, incentives and other things like meeting allowances, this is not service.

“It is not service to the nation, but rather the nation serving you. We have to sit down as Ghanaians and look into that. The 1992 constitution needs serious amendment. That’s my opinion.“

According to Kwabena Kwabena, Ghanaians need truthful and devoted people ready to serve the country selflessly. And amending the constitution is one step towards achieving these results.

He added that, with the current constitution, even if Jesus Christ becomes president, he won’t get ministers to support him.

“If we can amend the 1992 constitution, we would get truthful people who will truly serve our nation,” Kwabena Kwabena continued, “because with this constitution, even if Jesus Christ becomes our president, he won’t get ministers to support him.”

According to Kwabena Kwabena, his sentiments towards governance should not be an impediment to his career as a musician.

He added that his political stand is neutral and will rally behind whomever he thinks can help develop Ghana.

