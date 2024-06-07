BankBuddy.ai, a leading innovator in AI-powered digital banking solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest platform, BankBuddy.ai 5.0, at GITEX AFRICA 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/3wQwBSm) in Morocco. This revolutionary digital banking platform is set to redefine the landscape of financial services by addressing the pressing needs of enterprises burdened by legacy systems and the rapidly evolving demands of the AI era.

Key Features of BankBuddy.ai 5.0:

1. Composite AI : BankBuddy.ai 5.0 integrates cutting-edge AI technologies, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, Predictive AI, and recommendation engines. This composite AI layer enables 50% faster deployment of AI-driven solutions, ensuring enterprises stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

2. True Omni-Channel WORE Layer: The platform empowers enterprises to leverage a single codebase to support over 20 channels, from mobile apps and web interfaces to conversational AI platforms. This approach reduces maintenance costs by 40% and ensures seamless integration with APIs, business logic, and third-party systems.

3. Unified Application Ecosystem: By providing a single application interface for customers, employees, merchants, agents, and other ecosystem participants, BankBuddy fosters collaboration and streamlines operations. This unified ecosystem supports innovation and enables the exploration of new business models.

4. Prebuilt AI-Powered Journeys: BankBuddy.ai 5.0 offers over 220 prebuilt AI-powered journeys, including wallet services, lending, QR payments, insurance, SME support, and card management. These preconfigured solutions reduce deployment costs by 80% and accelerate time-to-market for new initiatives.

5. Embedded Finance Capabilities: The platform allows enterprises to offer white-labeled banking services, facilitating market expansion across various industries. By seamlessly integrating financial services into existing offerings, enterprises can unlock new revenue streams and enhance customer engagement.

6. Proactive AI-Powered Engagement: BankBuddy leverages proactive AI-powered engagement tools to deliver superior customer experiences. By anticipating customer needs and providing personalized recommendations, enterprises can achieve a 30% reduction in service costs and a 20% decrease in customer churn rates.

Aditya Bhagat, CEO of BankBuddy.ai, stated, “BankBuddy.ai 5.0 is not just a solution; it’s a catalyst for digital transformation. By empowering enterprises with advanced AI capabilities, seamless omni-channel experiences, and embedded finance functionality, BankBuddy enables organizations to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. With BankBuddy, the journey to the next level of digital business begins today.”

BankBuddy.ai is proud to be part of GITEX AFRICA 2024, showcasing its ground-breaking solutions and connecting with industry leaders and innovators. Drop us a line at hello@affinsys.com to experience first-hand how BankBuddy.ai 5.0 can transform your digital banking operations.

For more information, visit https://BankBuddy.ai/

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

About BankBuddy.ai:

BankBuddy.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered digital banking solutions, proven across the largest banks and insurance companies across 10 countries in Africa. With a suite of advanced technologies and a commitment to innovation, BankBuddy.ai empowers organizations to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and explore new business opportunities.