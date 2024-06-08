The National Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Task Force has impounded 400 bags of cocoa and arrested twelve suspects who offered a bribe of GHC 80,000.

The National Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Task Force, comprising personnel from the Ministry of National Security and Ghana Cocoa Board, conducted an intelligence-led operation.

They intercepted two trucks, with registration numbers AS 2653-12 and GS 4220-12, loaded with about 400 bags of cocoa intended for smuggling to Togo.

This is the third time such arrest has been made at Adowso in the Kwawu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the consignment from Suhum and was to be smuggled to the Republic of Togo via the Afram River.

With assistance from the Formed Police Unit, the Task Force arrested a total of 12 suspects, while one remains at large.

Those arrested include drivers, mates, boat operators, and loading boys from Jemeni in the Volta Region, who came with a large boat to transport the goods.

In an interview with Adom News, the MCE for Kwawu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr., said the suspects attempted to bribe the officers with GHC80,000.

However, the Police took the money and arrested them.

The MCE urged his colleagues and the Police to be patriotic in the fight against cocoa smuggling.

He also called on the prosecution and judiciary to swiftly address the issue.

NPP Regional Chairman passes on