The Director of Environment & Sustainable Development at the Volta River Authority (VRA), Benjamin Arhin Sackey, has pledged to plant and nurture trees to maintain the Volta Lake consistently.

Benjamin Arhin Sackey said that the Authority has a responsibility to the public to operate and ensure that all water resource systems in the country, particularly the Volta River system is kept pristine and managed sustainably.

Speaking to the media at the Green Ghana Tree Planting durbar in Akosombo, Eastern Region, Mr. Sackey noted that, the Authority has already planted over 5,000 trees aimed at forest cover restoration through protecting existing vegetation and restocking degraded lands.

He indicated that, sustainable development is key to the Authority’s operations and its stakeholders, with issues of climate change and environmental protection being of utmost importance to the company.

Workers of the Volta River Authority present at the event echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the significance of the initiative in supporting the Authority’s commitment to sustainability.

