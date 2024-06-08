RESI S.p.A., an italian company based in Aprilia, leader in innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce its successful participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com), which took place from May 29 to 31 in Marrakech.

As the first-ever extension of GITEX GLOBAL outside the UAE, GITEX AFRICA bridged the EMEA region, connecting tech titans, governments, startups, investors, and global innovation hubs to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation.

Empowering Africa’s Digital Transformation

Africa is poised to become the world’s next biggest digital economy, with tech investments projected to soar from $115 billion to $712 billion over the next 25 years. GITEX AFRICA provided a unique platform for RESI S.p.A. to contribute to this transformative growth. RESI S.p.A. participated in the event as part of the collective organized by ITA – Italian Trade Agency, which recognized the company as one of the most deserving among the enrolled Italian SMEs.

With its robust engineering expertise, continuous R&D investments, and a commitment to delivering cutting-edge Service Assurance solutions, RESI is well-equipped to support the burgeoning African tech landscape.

Innovative Solutions for a Connected Future

RESI specializes in 5G/4G packet core and fixed mobile convergent networks, offering tailored solutions that ensure superior user experiences for both private and public enterprises. Our proprietary Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology sets the standard in network monitoring and analytics, making us a trusted partner for Service Providers globally.

At GITEX AFRICA, RESI showcased its flagship solution, GEMINI-NET. This comprehensive platform provides extensive monitoring, assurance, and analytics capabilities across any mobile and fixed network. It also offers dedicated IoT monitoring, analytics, and visibility, supported by advanced DPI and IP classification technology. Furthermore, GEMINI-NET enables efficient troubleshooting and root cause analysis, and includes use cases for International Roaming Visibility, 5G SA Monitoring and 100G IP Massive Link Analysis.

Introducing the D.A.I.MON. Project

RESI developed the D.A.I.MON. (Dynamic Artificial Intelligence Monitoring) project, a cutting-edge solution developed in response to the MISE (Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy) – secondo sportello innovation agreement. This AI-driven system is designed to monitor and analyze traffic patterns with a focus on 5G standalone infrastructure.

The D.A.I.MON. project stands out for its ability to detect anomalous and critical events, as well as traffic trends, and predict future traffic patterns. It provides granular metrics indicative of the Quality of Experience (QoE) for end-users. Data acquisition is achieved through diverse capture systems, external sources, and third-party systems. Additionally, D.A.I.MON. is natively designed for cloud-based orchestration and automation for network monitoring, including IoT and M2M environments. By leveraging AI, the D.A.I.MON. project aims to move beyond the current statistical-deterministic approach in network monitoring towards a holistic-predictive model, ensuring proactive Service Assurance for next-generation telecommunications networks.

Looking Back at GITEX AFRICA 2024

GITEX AFRICA 2024, organized under the Authority of Morocco’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform and hosted by ADD (Agence de Développement du Digital), was a landmark event that brought together the brightest minds and leading innovations from across Africa and beyond.

RESI’s participation at this prestigious event reinforced our commitment to empowering Africa’s digital future. We extend our gratitude to all attendees who visited our booth, and we look forward to fostering new collaborations that drive Africa’s digital economy forward.

About RESI S.p.A.:

With over 30 years of experience as a technology partner to leading Service Providers, RESI S.p.A. excels in developing tailored solutions driven by continuous innovation.

About GITEX AFRICA:

GITEX AFRICA is the first-ever launch of GITEX GLOBAL outside the UAE. It connects tech titans, governments, startups, investors, and global innovation hubs to accelerate, collaborate, and explore the next big digital economy in Africa. The event is organized by Kaoun International Ltd, the overseas events company of DWTC.