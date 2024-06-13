The Constitution Review Consultative Committee (CRCC) has recommended that the President pays tax on his salary and emoluments.

Such a move, the Committee said, would serve as an example to the rest of the citizenry.

“This will also reflect the principle of equity before the law and accord with the rule of law,” the report said.

The report was presented to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs at a stakeholders’ consultation for the possible review of the 1992 Constitution.

The committee therefore recommended that, Article 68 (5) should be deleted to mandate the President to pay tax.