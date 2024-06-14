Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Harry Zakour, has shed light on the reasons behind the club’s decline.

In an interview on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show, the seasoned football administrator attributed the club’s struggles to Togbe Afede XIV’s decision to dismiss the former Board of Directors and other key officials.

“Togbe Afede XIV threw most of the experienced guys (including Board of Directors, managers, operations, club officers) who helped me to succeed out and that’s our downfall,” Zakour explained.

Since Togbe Afede assumed the role of Executive Board Chairman, Hearts of Oak has managed to secure only one Premier League title, two FA Cups, and a Super Cup.

As the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season draws to a close, Hearts of Oak find themselves in 15th place.

They must win their final match against Bechem United at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT, to avoid relegation.