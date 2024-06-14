The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has directed the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to call off their ongoing indefinite strike immediately.

The Commission criticized CETAG’s decision to strike at this critical time, characterizing it as an act of bad faith, especially in light of the government’s efforts to address their grievances.

CETAG declared an indefinite strike on Friday, June 14, 2024, citing the government’s delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

However, speaking at a press conference in Accra, the FWSC Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Arthur emphasized that the government has shown good faith in addressing CETAG’s concerns.

He highlighted the mutual benefits for the country and the educators in the Colleges of Education.

“The government has demonstrated goodwill towards this because we believe that it is mutually beneficial, and it will benefit this country that at least we do something for our colleagues who are teaching in the colleges of Education. The government means well.

“So we are calling on them to go back to the classroom to go and teach. This strike is out of bad faith,” Mr Arthur stated.

Professor Samuel Atintono, President of the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education, expressed his dismay at CETAG’s decision to strike, describing it as unnecessary and disruptive to the student’s academic progress.

