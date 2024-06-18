Teenager Arda Guler scored on his European Championship debut as Turkey broke Georgia’s hearts with a thrilling victory in Dortmund.

Right-back Mert Muldur gave Turkey the lead in the 25th minute with an outrageous volley into the top corner, leaving Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili no chance.

But seven minutes later, Georges Mikautadze scored Georgia’s first goal in a major tournament after expertly guiding Giorgi Kochorashvili’s cross into the near corner.

In the 65th minute, Real Madrid’s 19-year-old forward Guler became the third teenager to score on his Euros debut with a sublime, curling strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

Georgia, playing in the Euros for the first time, fought valiantly and almost snatched a leveller.

Having shown plenty of heart and skill, Willy Sagnol’s side came close when Kochorashvili missed a great opportunity.

And in a frantic finale, they struck the post and had a goalbound effort blocked in the fifth minute of added time.

But Turkey sealed the success with the last kick of the game as substitute Kerem Akturkoglu broke clear and rolled a finish into an empty net.

Dortmund’s famous yellow wall became the red wall as Turkish fans celebrated wildly after their side picked up a valuable three points.

On Saturday in Group F, Turkey will look to make it two wins on the bounce when they take on Portugal, while Georgia play the Czech Republic.