The Electoral Commission (EC) will commence the limited voter registration exercise today, September 12, 2023, despite an injunction application by some political parties against the process.

The exercise is expected to end on Monday, October 2, at all of EC’s 268 district offices nationwide.

In light of this, the EC has directed that persons who have attained the age of 18 years since the last registration exercise and those who, for one reason or another, did not register in 2020, visit the District Office where they reside with either their Ghana Card or their Ghana Passport.

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other political parties have argued that the exercise at the district offices will disenfranchise a lot of young voters, particularly those in rural areas.

They have therefore called for the process to be decentralised.

The Supreme Court was expected to have scheduled a hearing for the application within a few days of its filing, but it has yet to do so.

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday expressed anger over the Apex Court’s delay in scheduling a hearing for an injunction application.

Meanwhile, the EC has warned that it is a criminal offence for non-Ghanaians (foreigners) and persons who are not 18 years and above (minors) to attempt to register.

“Offenders and those who guarantee for them will be liable for prosecution. Additionally, guarantors who guarantee for more than the legally mandated number of ten (10) persons will be prosecuted,” the EC cautioned.

