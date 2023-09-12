Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has said many entertainers are going into politics because of hunger and not necessarily the desire to serve.

According to him, many people including celebrities have found their new love for politics because there is a lot of money to be made there.

“Celebrities are hungry and it is the main reason some of us are going into politics. There’s nothing happening for us at the moment and I think it’s about time the government came to our rescue. Both the NPP and NDC governments made huge promises but nothing is happening,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

“How are we supposed to have better lives when our leaders don’t think about us but themselves. Here in Ghana, our leaders are always enriching themselves, their friends and families and not thinking about the ordinary citizens which is quite a sad development,” he stated.

Kwaku Manu also pointed out that, the quest for many celebrities to fill their stomachs also pushes them to campaign for politicians and not necessarily because they share their vision.

