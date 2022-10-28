Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has showed his other side as a Minister for God, a latest video he shared captured.

The actor, who was a guest speaker at Bishop Agyinasare’s Banner of Grace Ministries International, preached to an unseen congregation on the current get-rich-quick schemes.

He gained inspiration from a conversation he said he had with a friend who is in dire need of a ‘sugar daddy’ to fund her lifestyle in exchange for sex.

The actor urged the congregants not to have the mentality of his friend, but rather invest their time in grooming their talent which would eventually pay off.

He also urged females not to be overconfident in their beauty, which can be lost in a matter of seconds.

