Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has made it clear that he has no intentions of campaigning for any political party leading up to the 2024 general elections.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he stated that he would only break his commitment to remain neutral if a political party were to offer him a substantial deal worth no less than $1 billion.

Kwaku Manu acknowledged that he understands no party would be willing to make such a hefty payment to an individual for their involvement in an election. Consequently, he prefers to distance himself from politics.

The actor emphasized that despite actively participating in voting during every election, he believes it is more appropriate for him, as an actor and public figure, to keep his political affiliation and voting preferences undisclosed.

“I am not boasting, but no amount of money can sway me to campaign for any political party, whether it is the NPP or NDC, unless they are willing to compensate me with over $1 billion, which I know they wouldn’t,” he stated.

“I exercise my voting right every four years, but I believe it is wise for celebrities not to disclose the political party they support,” Kwaku Manu added.

ALSO READ: