In the world of football, awards and accolades are a source of motivation and recognition for players who excel on the field. However, sometimes, these awards can leave us scratching our heads about their relevance.

The recent case of Abednego Tetteh, the top scorer of the league, receiving a dental service voucher as an award for his goal-scoring prowess has sparked controversy and raised questions about the appropriateness of such recognition.

Abednego Tetteh, known for his goal-scoring prowess, was undoubtedly the standout performer in the just-ended season, leading the goal charts and helping his team achieve success. It was no surprise that he was recognised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

However, the choice of a dental service voucher as an award left many fans and pundits bewildered.

The obvious question arises: Did Abednego Tetteh score those goals with his teeth? It’s a rhetorical question, of course, as we all know that goals in football are typically scored with the feet, not the teeth. So, what led the GFA to choose such an unconventional award for a player’s exceptional performance on the pitch?

Moreover, has Abednego Tetteh ever complained about needing dental surgery? Was there any indication that he required such dental services? These questions continue to baffle fans and pundits alike. It seems that the award may have missed the mark when it comes to relevance and appropriateness.

One cannot help but wonder if the GFA could have found a more suitable award to recognize Abednego Tetteh’s achievements. After all, awards in sports are meant to inspire and motivate players to continue performing at their best.

A dental service voucher, while undoubtedly useful, may not be the kind of motivation that a player needs to encourage them to lead the goal charts once again.

The consequences of this unusual award choice have been felt by Abednego Tetteh himself. He has publicly expressed his disappointment and frustration, even hinting at the possibility of quitting football altogether. This raises another crucial question: Who is to blame for this situation? Is it Abednego Tetteh, who feels undervalued and disrespected by the award, or is it the GFA for their unconventional choice?

In the end, this incident serves as a reminder that sports awards should reflect the accomplishments and contributions of the players, resonating with their efforts and aspirations.

While the intent behind the dental service voucher may have been well-meaning, it highlights the importance of careful consideration when choosing awards for athletes. Perhaps, in the future, organizations like the GFA can find more fitting ways to honour their top performers and provide them with the motivation they need to keep excelling in the beautiful game.