President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again acknowledged the country has been faced with challenging economic times.

However, he has expressed confidence those difficult times been overcome.

“Fellow Ghanaians, I know that we have gone through difficult economic circumstances, but it is clear that we have overcome the worst, and we should be looking forward to better times,” he said.

The President made these statement in his message to mark Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration on March 6th 2024, at Koforidua.

He emphasised the importance of preserving and passing on cherished national values.

“If we are to take pride in being Ghanaian, there should be a consensus on the values we hold dear, and we should transmit them to every generation,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of learning from both achievements and challenges, the President touched on the necessity for greater tolerance of opposing views in Ghana ahead of the December elections.

“We still have a lot more to learn especially when it comes to the tolerance of opposing views. But we also know that we dare not relapse, as there are many examples of countries that have disintegrated into chaos as a result of disputed elections,” he noted.

He further underscored the risks associated with the manipulation and dissemination of false information as he expressed satisfaction with the progress on free speech and creation of a robust media environment.

“When it comes to free speech and vigorous media as indicators of a working democracy, I believe we can say we are doing well.

“There is no danger of dissenting voices not being heard on any subject, even though we still have more work to do on elevating the quality of public discourse,” he concluded.

