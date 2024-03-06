The National Cathedral Secretariat has spark outrage on social media after reacting to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s much-published press briefing on the commissioning of the national monument.

The lawmaker who has embarked on several exposés on the project announced plans to address Ghanaians on its state.

Dubbed media engagement from the World’s most expensive pit, the presser has been scheduled for March 6, 2024 at 2pm.

Coincidentally, this was the date former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in July 2021 announced the National Cathedral will be commissioned and officially opened.

However, the $100-million inter-denominational cathedral which was to have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000, as well as chapels and a baptistery is yet to see the light of day.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, the secretariat shared a flyer of the presser, describing it as fake.

A section of Ghanaians have however taken on the secretariat, questioning the basis of its reaction to the press briefing which is being organised by Mr Ablakwa.

Why is this fake?

The person said he will be there for a presser and you're here saying it is fake.

Nansix! — 2020FOUR👍 (@2020_four) March 5, 2024

Read some reactions below: