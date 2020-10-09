The Leadership of Parliament has directed Members of Parliament (MPs) to restrict their movements at night following the killing of their colleague MP, Ekow Quansah.

The Leadership advised the MPs to schedule their meetings and head home by 6:pm or lodge in a hotel than drive home late.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Ayensuano and Chairman of Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Samuel Aye Paye, told Adom News the killing has put fear in the MPs.

Mr Paye said the decision of the shooter to kill Mr Hayford simply by identifying himself as an MP shows they are all at risk.

He also made references to the late J.B. Danquah-Adu and Prof Benneh as classic examples of why the MPs need extra protection.

Mr Paye suggested Fire or Prison Service officers should be given special training to act as security attaché to the legislators.

Meanwhile, Vice-chairman of Parliament’s Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, says the killing of the MP shows Ghana is facing a security breakdown.

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, also said he wants National Security to do cost benefit analysis of providing security for MPs.