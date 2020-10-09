The Foreign Ministry has issued a disclaimer on a fake Facebook account, which was created on September 5, 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the account, bearing the name Passport Office Ghana has about 6,074 followings and a WhatsApp number.

Giving more details, the statement further said, “one John Amponsah was also inviting the public to secure a Ghanaian passport in less than a week at an affordable price.”

Again, a picture purported to be that of the said John Amponsah with unauthorised copied information of the Ministry had been published by the account in an attempt to dupe unsuspecting members of the public, in Ghana and abroad.

The Ministry also used the statement to caution the public not to accept requests on any social media platform from the said account and to resist attempts by miscreants who seek to dupe them by soliciting funds to process a Ghanaian passport.