A photo of the mother of Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford, has popped up following his gruesome murder on Friday, October 8, 2020.

The photo spotted an elderly woman clad in a blue cloth as some party faithful pay the family a visit to commiserate with them.

The picture showed it was a sad and emotional moment for the mother who could obviously not bare the pain of losing her only son.

Mr Hayford’s mother and other family members.

The delegation comprised the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, as well as party regional executives and well-wishers.

Others included Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong and MP for Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin among others.