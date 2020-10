Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has been summoned to appear before Parliament to brief Members of Parliament (MPs) on the killing of Mfantseman MP.

Mr Dery is expected to be in the House on Tuesday.

This follows a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

The directive was spurred by the killing of the MP for the Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Prof. Oquaye also wants the Minister to brief the House on measures to protect MPs.