A victim of the robbery incident that led to the sudden demise of Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, has recounted his last moment.

Mr Amponsah, who was lying very close to the vehicle of the late legislator, said he [Ekow] really struggled before he died.

Sad photos of Mfantseman MP’s car from crime scene

The late Mfantseman MP was a causality in the robbery incident on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim road while returning from a campaign trip at about 1:00 am Friday morning.

The robbers, Mr Amponsah said identified the MP, blamed him for their problems and shot him twice.

“The MP didn’t die on the spot when he was shot. He said give me water to die,” he recounted on Accra-based radio station.

Mr Amponsah said the late MP was crying for help but none of them could help because the “armed robbers had guns to our heads”.

The victim, who was traveling in a bus, also lost his GH₵7,000.00, mobile phone and other valuables.

“Some of the passengers in our bus were moving in and out of the bus when the armed robbers were pointing the guns at us. When we realised, they all alighted a few minutes from the robbery scene so I suspect them,” Mr Amponsah stated.

He appealed for increased patrols on all highways across the country to avert such unfortunate incidents.