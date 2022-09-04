Ghanaian actors in the Kumawood industry commiserated with colleague Oboy Siki at the funeral of his late mother.

Maame Adwoa died at the age of 125 after suffering a brief illness.

The actors thronged Offinso in the Ashanti Region where the funeral of the mother-of-10 took place.

The likes of Ras Nene, Samuel Dabo, Nana Yeboah, Louisa Adinkra and a tall list of others offered their support to their colleague.

Oboy Siki was inconsolable while his siblings were captured in a somber mood at the black and white-themed event.