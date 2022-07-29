Kumawood actors on Thursday united to pay their final respects to their fallen colleague, Nana Osei Tutu.

The thespians, mostly males, thronged Sakora Wonoo in the Ashanti Region to observe the final funeral rites.

Actors Big Akwes, Nana Yeboah, Shifu, Oteele, Michael Afranie, Oboy Siki, Kyekyeku, Matilda Asare and a host of others took their turns to file past the body.

The actors defied the stereotype that men don’t cry when they let tears freely trickle down their cheeks as they remember fond memories of their colleague.

Actor Shifu had to be escorted out of the premises while he was wailing uncontrollably.

The funeral was held at Sakora Wonoo funeral grounds ahead of his interment at the ground’s cemetery.

Thanksgiving service will be held today, July 29 at the SDA church in the district.

Osei Tutu passed on on May 17, after suffering a brief illness.

He was 48.

He is survived by a wife and son.

Check out some videos shared by Zionfelix.com: