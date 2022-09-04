Some 42 persons have been arrested at the just-ended ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert organised by Dancehall act Stonebwoy.

A police statement announcing the arrest said the suspects are being held for various offences during the concert.

The Saturday evening event happened at the Saka Saka Park at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects “attacked some of the fans with toy guns, cutlasses, knives, scissors and other offensive weapons at different locations towards the end of the concert.”

The statement added that items retrieved included two toy pistols, 10 mobile phones, five cutlasses, five jack knives, three pairs of scissors, one wig and a tablet.

All the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.