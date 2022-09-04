Christian Divine Church Headquarters has directed all pastors to comply with the directive to pay tithes and funds directly into the church’s account.

A press statement, signed by the acting general secretary, Reg Samuel Awuah, ordered the pastors to desist from paying themselves, but rather deposit all funds to the accounts with retrospect effect from September 1.

This, the statement added, is to enable leadership pay all workers and also settle SSNIT, GRA, property rate, Petra etc.

In view of this, the pastors are expected to pay all default tithe and funds received since October 2021 up to date into the various church funds.

The Church leadership has noted that most pastors and caretakers have not deposited the monies since the October period.

Failure to return the funds, recalcitrant pastors will face the possibility of prosecution in accordance with the accountability order of the Tarkwa High Court

