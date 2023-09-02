New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team member, Frances Essiam, has said she is not a fan of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The immediate past Managing Director of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited disclosed this on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem.

“I am not a fan of IGP Dampare because I was arrested for a minor traffic offence at the East Legon underbridge tunnel while rushing for a meeting with some foreigners. I was taken to the station and delayed till 10:am and all attempts to get the issue resolved proved futile because the commander said if he does, he will be reported to the IGP if he takes any action,” she narrated.

That notwithstanding, Madam Essiam said the Police Service is an institution she respected a lot and therefore finds it worrying when people attempt to run it down.

She shared the experience in the wake of claims by COP Alex Mensah, who is being interrogated by a parliamentary Ad-hoc committee over his involvement in an alleged plot to remove Dr Dampare.

COP Mensah, who has stated that there is no bad blood between him and the IGP, says the latter is not managing the service well.

According to the Director of Operations, serving officers are unhappy with the IGP, adding that any independent investigation can affirm this claim.

“Ghana Police is one of the professional institutions. Of course, there will definitely be bad ones, but we need to appreciate them because it seems there is some discipline the IGP is bringing into the service, and some people may not like it,” she stated.

