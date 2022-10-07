Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, popularly known as Queen Vee, has left fans in shock with her latest photo on social media.

In the new photo which has got many talking, Queen Vee, who was known for her curvaceous body, lost all her curves.

Taking to her Instagram page to post the photo, she revealed in a lengthy caption she nearly lost her life.

Describing it as the hardest phase of her life, Vee explained she had to go through surgery due to health risks and complications.

She, however, did not speak on the exact health challenge she went through leading to the surgery but has promised to publicly share her story.

She went on to advise ladies to love themselves, stating she has come to terms with her situation and learned to live with herself regardless

“I will be posting my surgery journey videos here, for those who have been thinking of getting booty surgery or changing anything on their bodies this might change your mind.

Peace & Love ❤️,” she cautioned.

Check out Queen Vee’s post below: