A man captured in a viral video lashing his infant child has not been arrested contrary to earlier media reports.

Reports suggested the man was arrested at his hideout at Akaa Buem in Jasikan District in the Oti Region on Wednesday, October 6, 2022.

However, a statement from the police indicates the man is still on the run.

According to the police, they are following a number of leads as part of the ongoing investigation to track down the individual involved in the child abuse video which has since gone viral on social media.

“No confirmed arrest has yet been made in connection with the case. Our intelligence teams and experts from the Police Cyber Crime Unit are working around the clock to resolve the case.

“We are also counting on the public for further information that could help the search and rescue of the child and the arrest of the perpetrator. We, therefore, urge anyone with credible information on the development to contact the Police on 0243809991,” the statement stated.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, a man is seen unleashing his anger on a child believed to be less than two years.

Shockingly, the continuous cry of the child did not deter the man to vent his anger on the child as he whipped the child with what was believed to be a scrub.

He once lashed the child off his feet to crawl in the one-minute, 18 seconds video captured by a bystander under a tree with other people witnessing the act.

Police have placed a bounty of GHC2,000 as a reward for anyone who will give credible information leading to the arrest of the suspect in view of the urgency associated with the matter.