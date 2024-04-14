Dzorwulu was abuzz with excitement as renowned dancer Afronita launched her much-anticipated Afrostar Kids Academy.

The event, which unfolded in grand style, attracted a plethora of celebrities eager to show their support for the budding talent.

Among the notable figures in attendance were Empress Gifty, Mr Drew, Dancegod Lloyd, Mophty, and poet Nakeeyat, who added to the excitement with their respective performances.

Notably, most of her former colleagues from DWP Academy, where she started her dancing career, failed to show up.

During the event, Afronita introduced the members of her newly established dance academy, which aims to nurture young dance enthusiasts and provide them with opportunities for growth and development.

Sharing her vision for the academy in an interview on Hitz FM, Afronita expressed her desire to instill confidence in her members.

She called for support from celebrities and industry stakeholders as she embarks on a journey to empower the next generation of dancers.

SEE MORE



