Ghanaian singer Mugeez, a member of music duo R2Bees, has disclosed why he had to quit rap for singing in a latest interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show on Monday.

According to him, he entered the music scene as a versatile rapper but he had to shove it aside because it wasn’t breaking barriers for him.

Starting to sing, according to Mugeez, got the ladies hooked to his lyrics, adding that, melodies easily attract people to his songs.

He said: I do this for the girls and Ghana as a whole, I started singing because the girls love it. I think when you put words into melodies people gravitate towards them than any form of music. So I chose that [SIC].

Meanwhile, R2Bees is currently promoting their new album dubbed Back 2 Basics.