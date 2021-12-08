The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has declared December 7, the Fix the Constitution Day.

This is in accordance with their goal to “remind Ghanaians of the need to conduct a surgical operation on the 1992 constitution to make it a development and people-oriented constitution for the Republic of Ghana.”

In a statement delivered by the 1st Vice Chairman of the Party, Felix William Ograh, he said with the current “dictatorial, winner-takes-all constitution which allows for create, loot and share by all parties that have been in power since 1992; the future does not look exciting.”

The party has, thus, highlighted five key areas in the 1992 Constitution which need to be immediately amended before the 2024 General Election.

These are the elections of the MMDCEs, a total separation of powers, a separation of the Office of the Attorney-General from the Ministry of Justice, the introduction of a Public Declaration of Assets Regime, and the clarification of the eligibility of Ghanaians in the Diaspora to hold Public Office.

Below is the full statement: